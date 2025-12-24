Extension plans agronomy summit Feb. 5 at IVCC

Participants will gain up-to-date research-based insights from university and industry experts to support informed farm management decisions at the Illinois Extension Agronomy Summit. (Photo from Illinois Extension Agronomy Summit 2024). (Photo provided by Illinois Extension)

University of Illinois Extension will host its second annual Agronomy Summit Feb. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby.

The event will provide farmers and agricultural professionals with research updates on biologicals, nutrient management, pesticide regulations and other topics affecting farm management decisions.

“We’re excited to be bringing back to Oglesby Agronomy Summit for its second year,” said Emily Hansen, local Extension commercial agriculture educator. “This is a fantastic opportunity for both farmers and industry professionals to get the latest research updates from campus.”

Sessions will feature university and industry experts covering current agronomic research and practical tools for farm decision-making.

Registration is $30 and includes all presentations and lunch. Certified Crop Advisor continuing education units will be available.

Registration deadline is Jan. 29 at go.illinois.edu/AGSOglesby.

The Oglesby event is part of a statewide series of Extension Agronomy Summits taking place throughout January and February. Other locations include Peoria, Fairfield, Freeport, Waterloo, Joliet, Springfield and Marshall.

For questions or accommodations, contact Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896.