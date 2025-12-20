Princeton leads for long enough to top L-P

Princeton's Camryn Driscoll surveys the field of Cavs, including Emma Jereb (5), Margaret Boudreau (15), Drew Depenbrock (14) and Alexus Hines (4) during Friday's first game of the Ottawa Holiday Tournament. (Kevin Hieronymus)

The Princeton Tigresses led for 28 seconds in the first quarter and for the final two minutes and 15 seconds in the fourth quarter.

All told, they held the lead for 2:43 and that was all they needed to pull out a 47-42 victory over rival LaSalle-Peru in the Ottawa Girls Holiday Tournament Friday afternoon at Kingman Gym.

“We got down by more than we wanted to in the first quarter (16-9). You’re never going to gain it all back at one. But we felt like we got ourselves ina good position down five at the half,” Princeton coach Tiffany Gonigam said.

“I think in the third quarter it was a two-point game and ‘Hey this is what we want to do, just keep chipping away at it.’ They just kept fighting.”

Seniors Camryn Driscoll (23) and Keighley Davis (12) combined for 35 to lead the Tigresses to their ninth straight victory to start the season.

L-P coach Adam Spencer knew math and knew it wasn’t going to add up well for the Cavaliers.

“They had 23 and 12, so that’s 35. If we’re struggling to get to 40, right, and if they’ve got two girls with 35, it’s going to be a night,” Spencer said.

“That’s how our season has been. We’re looking for somebody to score. Most games we don’t have anybody in double figures.”

It’s no secret for Gonigam as the Driscoll-Davis duo rolls, so do the Tigresses.

“That’s who we’re going to look for all the time,” Gonigam said. “They’re just steady for us. They’re constant. They’re seniors. They’ve been through a lot of experience. A lot of games. So we know we can rely on them in close games.”

Alexus Hines and Drew Depenbrock each had 12 points for the Cavs (4-6).

Both teams will return to action Saturday against Joliet Catholic Academy with the Cavs playing at 10:30 a.m. and the Tigresses at 4:30 p.m.