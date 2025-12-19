Putnam County Primary creates holiday wonderland

Putnam County Primary School has been transformed into a festive winter wonderland this holiday season, bringing excitement to students, staff and visitors. (Photo provided by Ella Pyszka)

Bright decorations, creatively designed classroom doors and cheerful hallway displays fill the building with holiday spirit.

The decorating project began with the first-grade team, who were looking for a new way to celebrate the season. Last year, students helped decorate trees as part of a friendly competition. This year, teachers decided to expand the concept.

“First grade is in charge of Christmas this year,” Mrs. Morgan Carboni, a first-grade teacher, said. “We decided to do a door decorating contest, and our Primary teachers really ran with the idea and went all out.”

The project was organized by first-grade teachers Mrs. Carboni, Mrs. Sobkowiak and Mrs. Kirbach, with support from the entire Primary School staff.

Students were amazed when they first saw the decorations, teachers said. One student commented, “I love that the school doesn’t look boring anymore.”

Carboni said the staff’s enthusiasm was the most rewarding part of the project.

“All of the staff got really into decorating to make it fun for our kiddos,” she said. “The school really does look amazing and helps spread Christmas cheer throughout the building.”

Staff members say the decorations lift their spirits each time they walk into the building.