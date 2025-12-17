DAR Illini Chapter honors six students at Reddick Mansion

Ava Offermann of Marquette Academy receives the DAR Illini Chapter scholarship Dec. 4 at the Reddick Mansion in Ottawa. (Photo provided by DAR Award for Illini Chapter)

The Daughters of the American Revolution Illini Chapter honored recipients of the DAR Good Citizen Award from area high schools on Dec. 4 at the Reddick Mansion, according to a DAR news release.

The recipients included Ava Offermann of Marquette Academy, Mary Stisser of Ottawa Township High School, Lilian Pfeifer of Seneca High School, Kendall Whiteaker of Serena High School, Gabriel Gutierrez of Streator High School and Jaylei Leininger of Woodland High School.

All students received pins and certificates from the DAR Illini Chapter.

The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, recognizes high school seniors who demonstrate dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities, according to the news release.

Offermann was also selected to receive the DAR Illini Chapter scholarship.

The award is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship among high school students.