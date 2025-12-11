State Rep. Briel to host mobile DMV event Dec. 22 in Spring Valley

State rep. Amy Briel, D–Ottawa, will host a mobile DMV event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22, at the Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library, 215 E. Cleveland St., Spring Valley.

Participants will be able to renew or correct driver’s licenses, convert standard driver’s licenses to Real ID driver’s licenses, buy license plate stickers, obtain renewed or first-time standard or Real state IDs, or receive state IDs for seniors aged 65 and older. Illinois Secretary of State office representatives will assist.

Attendees can also register to vote or become an organ and tissue donor. An acceptable documents list is available online at ilsos.gov. Residents are encouraged to schedule an appointment. To schedule an appointment, visit tinyurl.com/BrielDMVevent.

For more information, call 815-587-7912 or email contact@staterepbriel.com.