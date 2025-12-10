Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

Hall High School to host Kid’s Night Out event Dec. 22

Event for ages 4-11 features movies, crafts, Nerf wars; $30 by Dec. 19

Spring Valley Hall High School generic (Photo provided by Hall High School)

By Kate Santillan

Hall High School will host a Kids’ Night Out event for children ages four through fifth grade from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22.

The event features Christmas movies, games, Nerf wars, holiday crafts, basketball, and cookie decorating. Dinner will be served.

Attendees can bring a Nerf gun and darts to participate in the Nerf wars. Nerf darts will also be provided. Children may be dropped off from 4 to 5 p.m. and picked up from 8 to 9 p.m.

The event costs $30 through Friday, Dec. 19. The price will increase to $35 after Friday, Dec. 19.

Registration is required and available online. In-person registration will also be available at the Hall High School basketball game on Friday, Dec. 19.

Hall High School is located at 800 W. Erie St. in Spring Valley.

