La Salle to buy PD’s first hybrid squad car

La Salle Police Chief Jason Stubler listens as La Salle aldermen question him about the new squad car Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. The city council approved the hybrid cruiser, a first for the city. (Tom Collins)

La Salle police are buying a hybrid squad car that will save the department money, but which won’t mean less power and acceleration.

Monday, the La Salle City Council approved the purchase of a 2026 Ford Utility Interceptor at a cost of $44,886.70.

Police Chief Jason Stubler said the Interceptor replaces a 2013 model with 137,000 miles, which is in need of “pretty significant” mechanical repair.

“The unit has served its purpose and is due for replacement,” he said.

The hybrid is a first for La Salle police but Stubler said he has experience with hybrids from his days with the Naperville Police Department, which has a fleet of 107 cruisers.

Hybrids reduce fuel consumption (particularly when idling) and Stubler said the department can realize savings of about $1,000 a year in fuel consumption alone. The Interceptor also comes with “regenerative braking,” that will extend the life expectancy of the braking system.

“The more you keep this unit in operation,” Stubler said, “it increases the efficiency of the department, as well.”

Stubler said he hopes to gradually replace the department’s aging fleet with hybrids. The department’s 13 units have an average age of seven years but have logged nearly one million miles.

Separately, Mayor Jeff Grove applauded city personnel for the swift snow removal following recent storms.

Grove further reminded residents to move vehicles off the streets during snow events with 3 inches or more of accumulation. Police are authorized to issue citations for non-compliance after 24 hours.