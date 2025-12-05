Shaw Local

Logan, Bureau Valley girls teams head off to state

Bureau Valley vs. Logan logo (Provided)

By Kevin Hieronymus

The Princeton Logan and Bureau Valley seventh grade girls basketball teams will take a similar trek toward a state championship in IESA State Tournament play on Saturday.

The Storm (21-1) head south to face Riverdale Washington (19-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the the IESA Class 2A State quarterfinals at Riverton High School. The Storm defeated Seneca 35-22 to win the Class 2A Fieldcrest Sectional on Wednesday.

Riverdale beat host Joliet Laraway 23-20 to advance to state.

A little farther south, the Lions (17-3) will face Hillsboro (23-1) in the IESA Class 3A State quarterfinals at Auburn High School at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Logan captured the Class 3A Morris Saratoga Sectional seventh-grade championship on Wednesday, defeating Lisle 24-12.

Hillsboro beat Staunton 32-28 to win the Litchfield Sectional.

