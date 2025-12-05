Logan, Bureau Valley girls teams head off to state

The Princeton Logan and Bureau Valley seventh grade girls basketball teams will take a similar trek toward a state championship in IESA State Tournament play on Saturday.

The Storm (21-1) head south to face Riverdale Washington (19-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the the IESA Class 2A State quarterfinals at Riverton High School. The Storm defeated Seneca 35-22 to win the Class 2A Fieldcrest Sectional on Wednesday.

Riverdale beat host Joliet Laraway 23-20 to advance to state.

A little farther south, the Lions (17-3) will face Hillsboro (23-1) in the IESA Class 3A State quarterfinals at Auburn High School at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Logan captured the Class 3A Morris Saratoga Sectional seventh-grade championship on Wednesday, defeating Lisle 24-12.

Hillsboro beat Staunton 32-28 to win the Litchfield Sectional.