Bureau Valley wins 7th grade girls 2A sectional, advance to state quarterfinals

The Bureau Valley Storm captured the Class 2A Fieldcrest Sectional on Wednesday, defeating Seneca 35-22. The Storm (21-1) advance to the IESA Class 2A State quarterfinals to face Riverdale Washington (19-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Riverton High School. Team members are Aleeyah Foster (laying down) and (front row, from left) Cali Pistole, Tinley Yepsen, Stevie Davis, Kinley Gruber, Kaylee Jamison, Shea Wunder, Sophia Thurston, Manager Khloe Cady and manager Maddie Dillbeck; and (back row) 7th grade coach Ryan Rosenthal, Kenzlie Wright, Mya Waites, Daelyn Benavidez, Kaurie Facemire, Ava Ferris and 8th grade coach Brent Jamison.

By Kevin Hieronymus
