Seneca High School students of the month October 2025

Seneca High School named its October students of the month.

Student of the Month

Shan Balandang (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Shan Balandang is the daughter of Maybelle and Patrick Mack, of Seneca. She will major in biology as she begins her pre-med journey.

She is actively involved in numerous activities, including the National Honor Society, theater productions, cheerleading, track, ACES, Spanish Club, Drama Club, TRUST, Math Team, CIA and Student Council.

Role model

Camryn Stecken (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Camryn Stecken is the daughter of Karie and Dan Stecken of Seneca. She plans to attend a four-year university in the South to pursue a nursing major after high school.

She is actively involved in various activities, including softball, golf, basketball, FFA, FCCLA, FCA, CIA, HOSA, Student Ambassadors, Student Advisory Council, NHS, and TRUST.

Irish pride

Gunner Varland (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Gunner Varland is the son of Patience Varland/Miller and Aaron Miller of Seneca. He plans to attend trade school after graduating.

He actively participates in football, wrestling, track, FFA, and FCA.

Rookie of the Month

Aidan DeBreto (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Aidan DeBreto is the son of Bridget and Thomas DeBreto of Seneca. After graduation, he plans to take a gap year before attending Illinois State University, where he will pursue a career in video game development.

Aidan is actively involved in the Marching Band, Concert Band, Pep Band, and Jazz Band.