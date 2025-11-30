Dimmick school announces first trimester honor roll

Dimmick School in La Salle has announced its honor roll and high honor roll students for the first trimester of the 2025-26 school year.
Fifth-grade high honor roll:
- Viktor Bauer and Gus Brzozowski.
Fifth-grade honor roll:
- Maryn Donovan, Norah Donovan, Grace Peters, Olivia Peters, Vivianne Pyszka, Atlee Turigliatti and Augustus Zielinski.
Sixth-grade high honor roll:
- Jack Foster and Kyle McLaughlin.
Sixth-grade honor roll:
- Camden Lamps, Ytzely Mondragon and Coy Whiteaker.
Seventh-grade high honor roll:
- Charlee Herrick, Clara Mini, Fritz Pinter, Brynley Pyszka and Lucy Reeder.
Seventh-grade honor roll:
- Mackenzie Bangert, Cleo Baxter, Lainey Herz, Grady Olsen, Noah Stank, Adela Turigliatti and Henry Wick.
Eighth-grade high honor roll:
- Teagan Bazydlo, Brookelynn Raef, Kaylee Siebert, Mia Walker and Rosalie Wick.
Eighth-grade honor roll:
- Jace Newell