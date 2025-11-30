Dimmick school announces first trimester honor roll

Shaw Local

La Salle school recognizes academic achievement in grades 5-8

Dimmick School in La Salle has announced its honor roll and high honor roll students for the first trimester of the 2025-26 school year.

Fifth-grade high honor roll:

  • Viktor Bauer and Gus Brzozowski.

Fifth-grade honor roll:

  • Maryn Donovan, Norah Donovan, Grace Peters, Olivia Peters, Vivianne Pyszka, Atlee Turigliatti and Augustus Zielinski.

Sixth-grade high honor roll:

  • Jack Foster and Kyle McLaughlin.

Sixth-grade honor roll:

  • Camden Lamps, Ytzely Mondragon and Coy Whiteaker.

Seventh-grade high honor roll:

  • Charlee Herrick, Clara Mini, Fritz Pinter, Brynley Pyszka and Lucy Reeder.

Seventh-grade honor roll:

  • Mackenzie Bangert, Cleo Baxter, Lainey Herz, Grady Olsen, Noah Stank, Adela Turigliatti and Henry Wick.

Eighth-grade high honor roll:

  • Teagan Bazydlo, Brookelynn Raef, Kaylee Siebert, Mia Walker and Rosalie Wick.

Eighth-grade honor roll:

  • Jace Newell
Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois