Runners from across US brave cold at Oglesby’s 47th Annual Turkey Trot

Runners bolt out of the gate at the start of the 47th annual Oglesby Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning at Oglesby Elks Lodge. (Bill Freskos)

A windy and cold Thanksgiving morning didn’t stop runners from showing up to the 47th Annual Oglesby Turkey Trot, which drew just shy of 1,300 participants.

“If the weather would have been a little better, we probably would have hit 1,500,” Race Director Mitchell Hobbs said. “This was the second worst weather we’ve ever had, so we were really fortunate.”

Hobbs has directed the event since 2005, when participation hovered around 800. He said attendance has consistently grown as families pass the tradition down and running clubs encourage more participation.

“It’s always been a community event, but it’s really always been a family event,” Hobbs said. “We had one family come in with 19 people. Turkey trots are the fastest-growing races in the U.S., and you see why every year.”

Runners gather outside before the start of the 47th annual Oglesby Turkey Trot, which drew nearly 1,300 participants despite the cold weather. (Bill Freskos)

The race doubles as a fundraiser for Starved Rock Runners, the nonprofit club that organizes it. Proceeds help pay for newsletters, web costs and other operating expenses.

The club also donates annually to Oglesby Shop with a Cop. Runners traveled from across the Illinois Valley, throughout the state and across the country to participate.

For the second year in a row, Blake Oleson of Madison crossed the finish line first. Olson, who runs track and cross-country at Illinois State University, said the race has become a Thanksgiving ritual for him and his mom.

Race director Mitchell Hobbs shakes hands with Blake Oleson after Oleson took home first place at Thursday’s Oglesby Turkey Trot. (Bill Freskos)

“This is my fourth time doing it, third year in a row,” Olson said. “It’s become a family tradition at this point. Afterward we go to my grandparents’, get showered and have Thanksgiving dinner.”

Among the many longtime participants was Carol Pratt of Varna, who has been part of the Turkey Trot since it first started in 1978 and continues to return because of the community.

Tim Novak, known as “Juan Leg,” shouts encouragement at runners as they cross the finish line of the 47th annual Oglesby Turkey Trot, a tradition he has followed for 13 years. (Bill Freskos)

“I always say runners are just good people,” Pratt said. “A long time ago, I learned it’s all about the friendship. This is like the runners’ version of homecoming.”

Pratt said she remembers about 300 runners during her first year and believes the growth has opened the sport to all ages.

“You see people in their 80s and little bitty kids,” she said. “It’s opened up fitness for a whole new world of people.”

Tim Novak of Oglesby, known among runners as “Juan Leg” for the prosthetic leg he races on, marked his 13th Turkey Trot by doing what he loves most - finishing the run and then circling back to the finish line to cheer every last participant through the line.

“I love it and I’ll do it til I can’t talk anymore,” he said.