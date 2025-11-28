Peru Library to host program on Starved Rock Murders case Dec. 3

A photo from the The Daily News-Tribune archives dated Thursday, Nov. 17, 1960. The photo was from the day Chester Weger reenacted the Starved Rock Murders. Weger died on June 22, 2025. (Shaw Local New Network File Phot)

The Peru Public Library will host a historical examination of the Starved Rock Murders case at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 1409 11th St.

The program, presented in partnership with the La Salle County Historical Society, will provide a factual overview of one of the county’s most infamous criminal cases without advocating for or against convicted killer Chester Weger.

The presentation will cover the case investigation, highlights from State’s Attorney files, Weger’s appeals process and his legal efforts to overturn his conviction. Archival photographs and materials from the historical society’s collection will be featured.

The program will include a moderated question-and-answer session with the audience.

Chester Weger exits the La Salle County Government Complex on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Ottawa. He will be able to continue his bid for exoneration in the Starved Rock murders case a judge ruled Friday. (Scott Anderson)

Three women were found beaten to death at Starved Rock State Park in March 1960. Weger was convicted of one of the murders and sentenced to life in prison. He was paroled in 2020 after serving 60 years.

The free program is open to community members, students and history enthusiasts. Seating may be limited, and early arrival is recommended.

For more information, contact Marti Pack at 815-223-0229, extension 213, or mpack@perulibrary.org.