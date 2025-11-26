Ladd Police Department to enforce Thanksgiving campaign through Dec. 2

The Ladd Police Department will increase enforcement through Dec. 2 for Thanksgiving as part of its “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Ladd Police Department recently announced it will partner with the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement to increase enforcement for Thanksgiving as part of its “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns.

The campaign runs through Dec. 2.

The department will increase its efforts to enforce speeding, distracted driving, drug or alcohol impaired driving, and seat-belt violations.

“Thanksgiving brings more vehicles, longer trips and more festivities,” officer Samantha Sarosinski said in a news release. “Seat belts remain one of the simplest and most effective ways to save your life in a crash. We’re asking every driver and passenger to buckle up, every trip, every time — and to make a plan for a sober ride before the celebrations begin. If you drink alcohol or use cannabis, don’t drive.”

Tips for drivers to remember include:

Designate a sober driver

Party hosts should offer alcohol‑free beverages and help guests arrange sober transportation.

Do not drive if cannabis-impaired.

Report impaired drivers to the police.

Buckle up

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns are funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.