IVCC music ensembles plan three December holiday concerts

Illinois Valley Community College’s three music ensembles will perform separate holiday concerts during the first week of December.

The Choir opens the series Monday, Dec. 2, followed by the Jazz Ensemble on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and the Wind Ensemble on Thursday, Dec. 5. All performances begin at 7 p.m. in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre and are free and open to the public.

Under director Jenilyn Roether, the Choir will perform selections including “How Can I Stop Singing My Song?,” “David’s Lamentation,” “Jesus Child,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” “A Garland of Carols” and the “Hallelujah Chorus.” Soloists Amanda Hines, Aimee Brandner and Em Clark will perform “Quella Fiamma,” “Sento nel core” and “Pie Jesu,” accompanied by pianist Mary Cornwall.

The Jazz Ensemble, directed by Brandon Czubachowski, will perform “Theme from The Rockford Files,” “Vehicle,” “50s Medley,” “Adeste Fideles,” “A Disney Fantasy,” “House of the Rising Sun,” “The Nutcracker Suite” and “Auld Lang Syne.” Featured soloists are pianist Evan Farrell and baritone saxophonist Fred Davis.

Phil Whaley directs the Wind Ensemble, which will perform “Celebration Fanfare,” “Rhosymedre,” “Christmas with Mozart,” “Silver Sleigh,” “Symphony No. 1 ‘The Lord of the Rings,’” “Bay State March” and “Farandole from ‘L’Arlesienne Suite No. 2.’”

The ensembles include IVCC students, community members and area high school students.