Bureau Valley 7th grade girls capture 2A regional title

The Bureau Valley Storm held Roanoke-Benson scoreless after the first quarter on the way to a 33-6 victory to capture the 2A Spring Valley 7th grade regional championship on Tuesday. The Storm (22-1) will play Seneca (17-1) for the Fieldcrest Sectional championship at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 3 in Wenona. Team members are (front row Aleeyah Foster (laying down) Cali Pistole, Tinley Yepsen, Stevie Davis, Kinley Gruber, Kaylee Jamison, Shea Wunder and manager Khloe Cady; and (back row) 7th grade coach Ryan Rosenthal, Ava Ferris, Mya Waites, Daelyn Benavidez, Kaurie Facemire, Sophia Thurston, Kenzlie Wright, Manager Blake Maynard and 8th grade coach Brent Jamison. (Photo provided)