Peru church announces upcoming holiday events

The First Congregational Church of Peru will host several events and activities to celebrate the holiday season (Stock art)

The First Congregational Church of Peruon will host several events and activities to celebrate the holiday season.

A Thanksgiving service will be held for community members at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26.

The church’s first of four Advent services is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 30. The Hanging of the Greens will be held after the service. The First Congregational Church of Peru will also host special Advent worship services on Sundays in December.

The church’s annual Christmas Eve Candlelight service begins at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 24. The service will feature music, candlelight, Silent Night, and a short worship.

The First Congregational Church of Peru’s annual Noon Celebration is set for Wednesday, Dec. 31. A light lunch will be served.

The First Congregational Church is located at 1431 Fourth St. in Peru.

For more information, call 815-223-0722.