DePue, LaMoille look to rebuild: BCR 2025 boys basketball Season preview capsules

LaMoille

Coach: Pat Harmon (first season)

Last year’s record: 7-25 (1-9 Little Ten)

Top returning players: Jayden Brockhum, sr., SF; Connor Deering, sr., PF; Cody Winn, sr., PG

Worth noting: The Lions have a new coach and will look for new scorers with the graduation of a pair of 1,000-point scorers in Tyler Billhorn and Brayden Klein. Harmon takes over the Lions helm from Chance Blumhorst, now the AD at neighbor Mendota, after serving as a volunteer coach for the Lions. ... The Lions have little experience behind the senior trio with juniors Jhett Cowser (PG), Harley Blair (G), Braden Fischer (SF), Wyatt File (C), Colton Ladson (SF) and Gavin Moore (PF) looking to step up and take that “varsity jump” this year. Cowser (17) and Blair (16) combined for 33 points in Monday’s season-opening win over AFC. “The coaching staff has really been preaching to the boys that no one sees you coming this year,” Harmon said. “We have had a huge roster turn over with last year’s senior class graduating. We wanna play really fast this season and with high intensity and the boys have really bought into that. It’s been a pleasure to get to coach these kids so far. I’m so excited to get to see what these guys can bring to the court.”

DePue

Coach: Isaac Reyes (second season)

Last year’s record: 2-25 (0-10 Little Ten)

Top returning players: Enrique “Kike” Lopez so.; Pedro Lopez, so.; Nico Lopez, so.; Diego Perez, so.

Key newcomers:: Joel Mendez, so.; Edward Rodriguez, so.; Christian Torres, so.

Worth noting: There are no upperclassmen playing this season for the Little Giants. Sophomores Nico Lopez, who averaged 6.3 ppg as a freshman, and Perez (4.3) will be counted on to step up in a big way. The Little Giants will also need contributions from the incoming freshmen coming in from a highly successful junior high program. … Four girls will also suit up for the DePue boys as there was not enough for a full girls squad.