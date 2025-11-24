Grand Ridge Christmas house walk raises funds for Veterans Memorial

The Grand Ridge Historic Committee will host a Country Charm Christmas House Walk fundraiser to support a veterans memorial from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6. (Stock art)

The Grand Ridge Historic Committee will host a Country Charm Christmas House Walk fundraiser to support a veterans’ memorial from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6.

Participants can visit five houses and the Festive Flock Christmas Shop. Refreshments and tickets will be available at the home of John Hettel, 500 Sylvan Ave., Grand Ridge.

Tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 at the door. To buy advanced tickets, text 815-992-2842, 815-257-6200, 773-407-8051, 815-228-0277, 815-257-6641, or 815-735-4534.