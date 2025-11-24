City of Ottawa yard and garden waste bin removal set for Dec. 1

City of Ottawa Commissioner Marla Pearson recently announced Republic Services will remove yard and garden waste bins on Monday, Dec. 1.

Residents will be able to bring leaves, garden waste, vegetation, and small twigs or branches with a diameter of two inches or less through Sunday, Nov. 30, at the dumpsters located in the 400 block of W. Jackson Street near the Walnut Street railroad tracks.

The following dumpster rules apply:

Dumping will be allowed from dusk to dawn seven days a week.

Residents must unload their own.

Biodegradable paper bags will be accepted.

Plastic bags, any garbage, metal, lumber, and newspapers are not allowed.

The dumpster site is not open to commercial lawn or landscaping businesses.

Items must not be left loose on the ground when the dumpsters are full. Residents are encouraged to check the dumpster’s status before driving to the drop-off site. The dumpster site also features 24-hour video surveillance. Violators may be reported for citation to the Ottawa Police Department at 815-433-2131.