CONXXUS to hold fiber internet open house Dec. 2 in Ladd

CONXXUS will hold a sign–up open house for residents to learn about the company’s new fiber internet service from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, at Ladd Village Hall, 121 N. Main Ave.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the fiber internet installation process, sign up for services, and ask questions. Participants who sign up at the open house will receive free internet service for one month.

Village of Ladd residents and businesses can access download and upload speeds of up to five gigabits per second through CONXXUS’s fiber-optic network. The fiber internet will also provide the community with reliable and high–performing internet services.

“Our goal is to provide 100% fiber coverage, ensuring no one is left behind. This investment will boost local businesses and prepare our communities for a more connected future,” CONXXUS and Metro Communications CEO Zak Horn said in a news release.

Registration for CONXXUS’s free one-month internet offer is available. To sign up, visit hs.conxxus.com/ladd and use the promo code “FIBER.”

CONXXUS is a Metro Communications fiber-optic internet provider that has offered fiber infrastructure to customers across Illinois and the Midwest since 2000.