Putnam County Library plans December events, holiday closures

The Putnam County Library will close for staff training on Dec. 5 and after noon on Dec. 12.

The library will also be closed Dec. 24-26 for Christmas and Dec. 31-Jan. 2 for New Year’s.

December events at the Hennepin branch include:

All month: Pet food and supply drive for local shelters. The library will also hide an elf on bookshelves throughout December, with prizes for those who find it.

Dec. 1-6: Holiday family photos with pets welcome during library hours.

Dec. 4: Holiday painting workshop featuring Christmas trees, suitable for beginners, available all day.

Dec. 9-12:Cricut Maker workshops during library hours. Adults can learn to create framed silhouettes of sheet music—appointments required.

Dec. 13:School-age seasonal crafts from 10-11 a.m.

Dec. 18: Silent Book Club with warm drinks provided all day.

Dec. 19:Cookie decorating and hot chocolate from noon to 5 p.m.

Dec. 23:Bingo party from 1-5 p.m. with prizes, food and drinks.

Dec. 27: School-age seasonal crafts from 10-11 a.m.

Dec. 30: New Year’s Open House with raffle, food and drinks all day.

The Putnam County Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., alternating between Hennepin and Granville libraries. The group is seeking new members.

For more information, follow the library on Facebook or call during regular hours.