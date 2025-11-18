Ottawa to vote on sewer, watermain projects and Fields Hill annexations

Ottawa City Council will meet Tuesday night at City Hall to vote on sewer, watermain projects and four additional annexations in the Fields Hill subdivision. (Shaw Local File )

The Ottawa City Council will vote on storm sewer construction, a water main replacement and more annexations tied to the Fields Hill subdivision in north Ottawa during its meeting Tuesday night.

The agenda includes a resolution to continue work on the city’s long-term sewer separation plan.

The project adds new storm sewers on Madison, Armstrong, Sanger, Jackson and Jefferson streets. Earlier this month, the council made moves on the project when they approved the engineering design at $132,510, with construction estimated at $108,420.

Council will also revisit the Illinois Avenue water main project. The city previously approved a $124,800 agreement to replace about 3,000 feet of water main between Boyce Memorial Drive and Leland Street.

Four more annexations for properties in the Fields Hill subdivision are also up for vote, as the city continues to bring properties in that area into city limits.

The city has already brought in 25 properties since they started taking action earlier this year.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall.