Ottawa to advance sewer projects, controlled burn

Ottawa city commissioners approved agreements with three engineering firms for new storm sewers, a watermain replacement, and a controlled burn at the city’s wastewater lagoons. (Derek Barichello)

The Ottawa City Council approved three infrastructure projects to upgrade the city’s water and sewer systems during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Among three separate agenda items, the city hired Renwick & Associates to design and construct new storm sewers on Madison, Armstrong, Sanger, Jackson and Jefferson streets as part of the city’s long-term sewer separation plan.

According to city documents, engineering design for the project will cost $132,510, with construction estimated at $108,420.

Etscheid, Duttlinger & Associates will replace about 3,000 feet of water mains along the 1200 through 1500 blocks of Illinois Avenue, from Boyce Memorial Drive to Leland Street, for $124,800.

Also, the city hired Pizzo & Associates to perform a controlled burn at the city’s wastewater treatment lagoons to remove invasive plants and maintain the facility’s operations.

The cost for that project is $8,375, according to city documents.