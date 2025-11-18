Ottawa Sunrise Rotary fundraiser float returns at Nov. 28 parade

Ottawa, Sunrise Rotary toy and book float returns for the 36th year in the Festival of Lights Parade at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28.

Over the years, the Ottawa Sunrise Rotary Club has collected more than 19,666 toys, 10,708 books and $12,413 in monetary donations for children in need.

Members will walk with the float to collect donations along the parade route. For those unable to contribute during the parade, the float will be parked from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29 outside Farm and Fleet. Additional drop-of locations are at any Bill Walsh dealership, Edward Jones at 128 W. Norris Drive, Midland States Bank and SOCU.

Unwrapped toys and books for children from birth through 12 years old will be donated to the Salvation Army for distribution. Monetary donations can be made through Ottawa Sunrise Rotary in care of Sandy Robinson 309 E. 2153rd Road, Ottawa, IL 61350.