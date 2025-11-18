Mendota likely to trim its property tax rate

Mendota taxpayers could get some modest relief when the property tax bills arrive next spring. (Tom Collins)

Monday, the Mendota City Council unveiled its tax projections for the coming year. The city’s equalized assessed valuation – that is, the value of all taxable properties – is projected to grow by nearly 10%, from $116.5 million to an estimated $128 million.

Mayor David Boelk said the rise in the city’s tax base is mainly attributable to a broad increase in land values across La Salle County.

“The county has gone around and reassessed everyone’s property,” Boelk said, “and it’s just a free-for-all.”

Alderman John Holland III predicted “a slight decrease” in property taxes.

Mayor David Boelk last year paid the city $1,767 on a total tax bill of nearly $7,900, according to La Salle County records. Based on the proposed rate, Boelk could pay an even $1,700 next year, according to a Shaw Media projection.

That projection, however, assumes Boelk’s home value remains the same. An increase in the taxable value of his residence could cut into, or offset, any projected savings.

Additionally, the proposed rate represents only what the city charges. Mendota residents could open their tax bills next spring and find the bottom line has risen because other taxing bodies, such as the schools, raised their rates.

The new levy was placed on file and will be voted on Dec. 15.

Other matters:

-Residents are reminded to disconnect their garden hoses from their homes as temperatures freeze

-The Coffee Barn was granted a liquor license

-Illinois Avenue will be closed parts of Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 for “A Mendota Christmas”