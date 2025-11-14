Streator adds $80K to Iowa Avenue reconstruction project

A view along Iowa Avenue in Streator, where reconstruction work is nearing completion following the City Council’s approval of additional funding to finish the project. (Bill Freskos)

The Streator City Council approved an additional $80,000 in Motor Fuel Tax funds to cover final costs for the ongoing Iowa Avenue reconstruction project during its meeting Wednesday night.

City Engineer Jeremy Palm said the extra funds will go towards covering soft spots in the road, additional driveway and sidewalk work and other unforeseen expenses as the project nears completion.

The total city contribution now stands at $780,000, up from the $700,000 initially budgeted in March.

Palm said final paving is expected to take place Friday, noting the project has progressed successfully despite needing more funds for the added work. Once complete, the city will close out the project with the Illinois Department of Transportation.