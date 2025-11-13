Streator approves Circle Drive annexation

The intersection of East Circle Drive and Manhattan Drive in Streator, part of the subdivision set to be annexed into the city limits next year. (Bill Freskos)

The Streator City Council voted Wednesday to approve the annexation of the Circle Drive Subdivision in east Streator into city limits during their meeting on Wednesday night.

During the meeting, City Engineer Jeremy Palm told the council the effective date was set for the start of next year to ensure residents are not billed for city taxes in 2025.

According to city documents, the annexation was petitioned by property owners to gain city services and approved by the La Salle County Circuit Court in October.

Palm also confirmed that Waste Management services will extend to the area once the annexation takes effect officially on Jan. 1, 2026.

Council members approved the ordinance unanimously.