Streator council to vote on Circle Drive annexation, $500K Brownfield grant

Streator City Council will meet Wednesday to discuss annexation, grants, and road funding. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator City Council will meet on Wednesday night to vote on the annexation of Circle Drive Subdivision, as well as vote for a $500,000 federal grant to support a planned solar array project and funding for the Iowa Avenue reconstruction.

The proposed annexation follows a petition from local property owners and was approved in La Salle County Circuit Court last month. If approved by the council, the subdivision would become part of the city starting Jan. 1, 2026.

Council members also will vote on a resolution supporting an application for a $500,000 U.S. EPA Brownfield Assessment Grant for the former Smith Douglass fertilizer plant site.

The city hopes to redevelop the underused, 125-acre property into a solar array that would generate future revenue. No local funding match is required.

Another item on the agenda calls for the appropriation of an additional $80,000 in Motor Fuel Tax funds for the ongoing Iowa Avenue roadway reconstruction project. The project was initially funded with $700,000 in MFT funds and federal assistance.

City engineer Jeremy Palm said the additional amount is needed to cover extra work and higher quantities as the project nears completion.

The council is also expected to review the proposed 2026 city budget.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at Streator City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St.