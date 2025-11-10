Magic onstage and in the auditorium

Isaac Alvarado makes a grand entrance during the during a rehearsal for "Puffs" at Stage 212 on Nov. 4, 2025, in Lasalle. (Kyle Russell)

Audiences will notice some real magic inside Stage 212 now that the La Salle theater has undergone major improvements. And what better way to showcase the overhaul than with a little on-stage magic?

Stage 212 will unveil “Puffs” starting Nov. 14. This adults-only show is a spoof of a certain series about a boy wizard (Stage 212 can’t name it). It’s an uproarious comedy that will appeal both to fans and non-fans of the boy wizard thanks to some well-cast stars.

“Puffs” tells the story about the other wizards – the ones who aren’t tasked with saving the world – and the hilarious misadventures they go through.

Puffs cast members prepare to defend themselves from impending danger during a rehearsal for Puffs at Stage 212 on November 4, 2025 in Lasalle. (Kyle Russell)

Producer Mary Mauck said the show is fast-paced and entertaining, but it also features adult themes and language. This play, she emphasized, is not for families with small children.

“We do want to make sure that parents or patrons know that it’s got some language and I don’t recommend it to anyone under the age of 18,” Mauck said.

“Puffs” features a large ensemble but focuses on three wannabe wizards who’d been languishing in the shadows while their more-celebrated peers get the glory. Griffin Tabor stars Wayne Hopkins, a gifted magician who nonetheless plays second fiddle at his school of magic. Tabor said “Puffs” will appeal even to those who haven’t gobbled up the books and movies.

“The humor is definitely there,” he said. “Even if you’re not a fanatic, I think you would find it very funny.”

The real star of this show, however, is the refurbished auditorium. Stage 212 completed a summer-long renovation of the nearly 30-year-old theater and audiences will enjoy more comfortable seating as well as audio improvements that will make the sound sparkle.

Manning the updated sound booth is assistant director Fredrick Davis, who said audiences will feel the pops and bangs from the wands of the young wizards, though not at an ear-splitting level.

“It’ll be no louder than any other show that I’ve done audio for,” Davis said. “It shouldn’t hurt your ears to listen to.”

The new sound system might have needed a little fine-tuning but there was no difficulty in finding a cast. Mauck and director Megan Zomboracz had no trouble finding eager fans of the book and films series and no shortage of performers who, like her, saw and enjoyed “Puffs.”

“I just fell in love with it from the first moment I saw it,” Zomboracz said. “There are a lot of really important themes of friendship, of supporting each other in times of hardships and in times of, you know, bad things that are happening in their world, becoming a better person.”

And Zomboracz has a message for audiences: stick around for the ending. Even people familiar with the original series may be surprised by the finale.

Joining Tabor in the cast are Cole Enervold as Oliver Rivers, Chloe Clayton as Megan Jones, Jada Krueger as the Narrator, Austin Allbert as Cedric/Mr. Voldy, Isaac Alvarado as Ernie Mac, Kevin J. Alleman as J. Finch Fletchley, Kenzie Reinhold as Susie Bones, Elizabeth Raiter as Leanne, Andrea Moell as Hannah, Hayley Hansen as Sally Perks, Dylan Kofoid as Uncle Dave, Doug Alleman as Second Headmaster, Nicholas Adams as Blondo Malfoy and Ivy Soens as Dragon.

Production staff includes assistant director Ella Johns, stage manager Forrest Boes, stagehands Rhyan Westerman, Landon Balestri and Lainey Johns, props coordinator Perla Escatel, lighting designer Reid Tomasson, spotlight operators Ariana Lesman and Haevin Britt, set construction team Fredrick Davis, Tanner Englehaupt and Ella Johns, dialect coach Rachael Mellen, wig coordinator Eric Masini, costume assistant Liz Kutz and light operator Robert Malerk.

“Puffs” will be presented Nov. 14-16 and 21-23 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $17 each and may be purchased by visiting the box office 4-6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org.