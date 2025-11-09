Ottawa Mayor Hasty co-chairs Illinois River Cities Initiative Conference in Peoria

Ottawa Mayor Robert Hasty speaking at the first annual Illinois River Cities and Towns Initiative Conference in Peoria. (Photo provided by Alaina Iverson)

Ottawa Mayor Robert Hasty joined leaders from 15 river communities at the first annual Illinois River Cities and Towns Initiative (IRCTI) Conference, Nov. 5–6 in Peoria.

Hasty, who serves as co-chair alongside Peoria Mayor Rita Ali, helped lead discussions focused on preserving and improving the Illinois River, a vital resource connecting the participating cities.

The conference marked a milestone for the newly formalized coalition, which includes Peoria, East Peoria, Morris, Channahon, Pekin, and Ottawa. The group aims to address shared challenges such as plastic pollution, water quality, invasive species, riverfront development, and workforce sustainability.

Hasty emphasized the importance of cooperation among river towns. “The Illinois River doesn’t recognize municipal boundaries,” he said. “What affects one community affects us all. When our cities align our goals—whether it’s cleaner water, safer recreation, or economic resilience—we become stronger together.”

The conference also included representatives from the Illinois River Biological Station, state and federal environmental agencies, and regional advocacy groups. They discussed strategies for ecological data use, applied research, workforce development, and community engagement to improve river health and resilience.

“We need a healthier river that grows the workforce,” Ali said. “In a very bipartisan way, we’re working together to protect and enhance our Illinois River—our most precious asset.”

IRCTI Director Anshu Singh called the gathering a success. “This first conference was proof that collaboration is not only possible—it’s powerful,” Singh said. “From mayors to environmental scientists, business leaders to educators, we saw the full spectrum of Illinois River communities come together to share data, strategies, and purpose.”

Building on the momentum, Hasty announced that Ottawa will host the 2026 IRCTI Conference, to be held in Ottawa and nearby Starved Rock State Park. The event will expand participation to elected officials, environmental advocates, corporate partners, and others from across North America.

“Ottawa is honored to host next year’s conference in the heart of Starved Rock Country,” Hasty said. “Our river connects us, our goals unite us, and our future depends on us working as one.”