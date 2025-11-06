Marseilles annexes 715 acres into Marseilles for Constellation Energy project

Floyd Jones (standing) of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 176 in Joliet addresses Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, the Marseilles City Council, urging members to approve a clean energy project by Constellation Energy. (Tom Collins)

Will there be a data center in rural Marseilles? Maybe. Constellation Energy doesn’t have any customers yet for its “clean energy project” but they’d admit a data center.

The possibility drew some opponents Wednesday to Marseilles City Hall, but Constellation Energy pledged to give Marseilles jobs, $10 million over a four-year span and lots of new tax revenue.

That won over most of the city council, which passed a pair of 4-1 votes that cleared the way for construction of Constellation’s project and, potentially, a data center.

“I had reservations and questions at first,” Mayor Jim Hollenbeck said, “and I’m now excited about it.”

Commissioner Mike Scheib broke ranks and said he couldn’t support it until there was more study and discussion.

“I’m a hard no on this for one reason: Life-changing decisions need more than one public meeting and an immediate vote,” Scheib said.

The vote enables Constellation Energy Generation LLC and Everrett Creek Land Co., LLC to annex about 715 acres of land into the city. The land will be used for an “Emerging Technologies Zoning District” to be used to attract new projects such as data centers, electrical transmission uses, and other uses.

Constellation’s proposal includes direct payments to the city of $3 million in each of the first two years, $2 million in the third year and, in the final two years, $1 million less the property and utility taxes that Constellation would be billed.

Constellation further pledged to fund the infrastructure improvements, but could not predict the price of electricity, noting that the fast-rising distribution costs are out of its control.

Of more than a dozen speakers who rose during the public comment period, most expressed overt support for the project. Heidi Henry and Kate Quigley, however, asked if there were agreements and/or studies to protect the environment.

“It’s really important to know our way of life will be protected while we bring this opportunity to our community,” Henry said.

Other speakers focused on the potential for new jobs and revenue growth.

Floyd Jones of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 176 in Joliet pointed out the jobs to be created and the spillover effect on other businesses.

“That kind of stability keeps young people in our communities and helps businesses on Main Street,” Jones said, adding later. “Opportunities like this don’t come around often.”

Karen Stillwell said she’s seen Marseilles turn down lucrative projects in the past and urged the council to support this one, not least because of the jobs and the ability to retain local youth.

“We’re not going to become an urban center by any means,” Stillwell said, “but our town is going to get an opportunity to grow.”

Larry Cowie said the project could boost the city’s tax base and, by extension, reap significant savings for residential taxpayers.

“I’m a realist,” Cowie said. “This development is going to happen – either here or somewhere else.”