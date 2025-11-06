Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra returns to Streator with Latin and Czech program Nov. 9

The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra will perform its first regular-season concert in Streator in recent history at 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at Streator High School. (Photo provided by Aelsa Woods)

The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra will perform its first regular-season concert in Streator in recent history at 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at Streator High School.

The program will feature Arturo Márquez’s “Conga del Fuego Nuevo,” known for its driving Latin rhythms and vivid orchestral colors.

Guitarist An Tran will join the orchestra for Joaquín Rodrigo’s “Concierto de Aranjuez.” Tran has been praised by The Boston Globe for his “subtle, graceful virtuosity” and has performed internationally, including at the Guitar Society of Toronto and the New Orleans International Guitar Festival. His recordings on the Naxos and Sony Orchard labels have received critical acclaim from the Chicago Tribune and American Record Guide.

Guest conductor Ben Firer will lead the orchestra. Firer, recently named assistant professor of conducting at Roosevelt University’s Chicago College of Performing Arts, also serves as music director of the Harper Symphony Orchestra and assistant conductor of the Rockford Symphony Orchestra. He has conducted orchestras across the U.S. and abroad and earned multiple awards and fellowships.

The concert will conclude with Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, celebrated for its pastoral themes, folk-inspired dances and warm melodies.

The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra invites the public to enjoy an afternoon of energetic and culturally vibrant music. The concert is sponsored by Illinois Cement Company and Inga Carus, with support from the Illinois Arts Council.

All IVSO venues comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For accommodation requests, email accessibility@ivso.org.