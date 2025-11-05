A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

Erick E. Green, 58, of Marseilles (two counts of aggravated DUI)

Miguel S. Castellanos, 49, of Ottawa (driving while revoked)

Cody W. Swanson, 34, of rural Earlville (two counts of disorderly conduct; two counts of obstructing justice)

Tiffany R. Daniels, 44, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver)

Jonathan Aguilar, 27, of Springdale (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Denzel D. Marsh, 33, of Chicago (aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon)

Javier S. Frausto, 44, of La Salle (driving while revoked)

Matthew T. Robbers, 30, of La Salle (criminal damage to property; criminal defacement of property)

Melissa A. Ferraro, 55, of Peru (four counts of aggravated DUI)

Joseph D. Bryant, 59, of Plano (retail theft)

Cody C. Hoedemaker, 33, of Ladd (aggravated DUI; driving while revoked)

Amor Hleli, 40, of Chicago (retail theft)

Darius M. Carroll, 19, homeless (burglary)

Hakeem F. Olateju, 61, of Sauk Village (driving while revoked)

Edwardo Almanza, 59, of Aurora (driving while revoked)

Trevis U. Logan, 42, of Ottawa (driving while revoked).