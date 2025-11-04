Streator High senior Gabriel Gutierrez earns DAR Good Citizen Award

Streator High School senior Gabriel Gutierrez was selected as the school’s 2025-26 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award recipient. (Photo Provided by Streator High School)

Streator High School senior Gabriel Gutierrez has been selected as the school’s Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen Award recipient for the 2025-26 school year.

Gutierrez, the son of Alicia and Baltazar Gutierrez, plans to attend a four-year college to major in biology and pursue a career in biotechnology.

Throughout his time at Streator high, Gutierrez has been involved in track, cross country, Key Club and Scholastic Bowl, participating in each activity all four years.

He has earned Academic All-Conference honors in each of his extracurriculars while balancing athletics and academics.

In a news release from the school, Gutierrez said he is passionate about making his parents proud and is honored to be considered for the DAR scholarship.