Mendota annexes Phalen Steel building

It’s done: the old Phalen Steel building is now annexed into Mendota’s city limits. The Mendota City Council voted unanimously Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, to annex the adjacent parcels. (Tom Collins)

Monday, the Mendota City Council held a hearing at city hall to give opponents a chance to speak against the projects. There were none. The council then voted 7-0 (Alderman Leo Hochstatter was absent) to annex the parcels adjacent to the structure.

The vote effectively completes a process begun in August when the city acquired the building for $1.15 million, including contents. The city will use at least some of the building for office space, but Mayor David Boelk had said it would be “late spring at the minimum” before any department or city employee is moved inside.

Separately, the city is repealing two longstanding parking restrictions.

First, the city repealed a city-wide prohibition on overnight parking (2-6 a.m.) and also lifting the overnight prohibition (3-7 a.m.) for the downtown area.

“They are outdated,” explained Justin Boelk, building, property and safety director. “They don’t really align with what the city is doing.”

Finally, the city placed on file a memorandum of understanding with Mendota High School, which now can use the Mendota Civic Center to move students off-site in case of a disaster or large-scale emergency.

“If they needed to evacuate the school,” Alderman Kyle Kim explained, “we would permit them to deliver the students to the civic center for parent-guardian pickup.

“We hope it never has to happen.”