Mendota to acquire old Phalen Steel building

The Mendota City Council adopted Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, an ordinance authorizing the purchase of property at 200 N. U.S. 52 for $1.15 million with all contents. The city has long wrestled with a space crunch and decided the purchase was a more cost-effective option than new construction. (Tom Collins)

Monday, the Mendota City Council adopted an ordinance authorizing the purchase of property at 200 N. U.S. 52 for $1.15 million with all contents.

Mayor David Boelk called that “a very good price” and the city snatched it up. The city has long wrestled with a space crunch and decided the purchase was a more cost-effective option than new construction.

“We’ve been out of space for quite some time,” Boelk said. “We’re taking advantage of a well-priced piece of property with buildings in good shape.”

What will the city do with it? Boelk said the city has yet to assess the city’s needs versus the new property – “We’re looking at so many options” – but he does foresee the street department being moved there.