Ottawa City Council to discuss lease agreement, rezoning Tuesday

The Ottawa City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 301 West Madison Street.

Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut, overseeing accounts and finance, will present the biweekly salary payroll, the bimonthly expense report, and the annual financial report for fiscal year 2025.

Commissioner Tom Ganiere will introduce a resolution authorizing a lease agreement between the police department and Bill Walsh Automotive Group. The police and fire chiefs will deliver their departmental reports.

The council will also consider an ordinance to authorize the sale of miscellaneous personal property from the police and fire departments.

Commissioner Marla Pearson will bring forward two resolutions: one to approve a jurisdictional transfer agreement with LaSalle County concerning Champlain Street, and another to authorize a maintenance agreement with Alpha Controls for the Police and Fire Station.

Commissioner Brent Barron will propose three resolutions related to infrastructure projects, including a long-term control plan for sewer separation involving new storm sewers on Madison, Armstrong, Sanger, Jackson, and Jefferson streets; an engineering agreement for Illinois Avenue watermain replacement; and a proposal for wastewater treatment plant lagoon improvements.

Mayor Robert Hasty will provide reports from the registrar, parking administration, building official, and sidewalk program.

Several resolutions will be considered, including:

Acceptance of a proposal for professional land surveying services at Ottawa Industrial Park.

Authorization of soil boring services at Ottawa Industrial Park.

A professional services agreement for waterfront compensatory storage.

Music performance agreements for 2026.

The council will also review reports and ordinances from the Plan Commission regarding rezoning at 637 W. Main Street and a conditional use permit request at 1409 Catherine Street.