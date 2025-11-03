La Salle County recorder honored at Oct. 23 conference

Karen Miller (center), La Salle County recorder, was honored Oct. 23, 2025, during a ceremony in Rockford by Zone President Tina Dolder (right) and Judge Donna Honzel. (Photo provided by Karen Miller)

Karen Miller, recorder of La Salle County, has been recognized with the IACCR – Zone IV County Clerk/Recorder of the year 2024 Award, and the Commitment to Service Award for outstanding dedication and commitment to public service.

The awards were presented Oct. 23 during a ceremony in Rockford, presided over by Zone President Tina Dolder, Putnam County Clerk & Recorder and 17th Judicial Circuit Court Associate Judge Donna Honzel.

The IACCR – Zone IV County Clerk/Recorder of the year 2024 Award recognizes leadership and honors the dedication and service. The Commitment to Service Award honors Clerks and Recorders who exemplify integrity, leadership, and dedication in serving their constituents. All clerks and recorders in attendance were recognized for their commitment to Service.

Eighteen recipients were recognized not only for the essential duties of record keeping and elections administration, but also for their commitment to safeguarding democracy and strengthening public trust.

“It is a privilege to recognize Karen Miller for her unwavering service and leadership,” said Zone President Tina Dolder.

Karen Miller has served as La Salle County’s recorder since 2016.

The recognition/awards took place on Thursday, Oct. 23, in Rockford before colleagues, community leaders, and fellow honorees.