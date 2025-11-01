Ottawa resident announces candidacy for La Salle Co. clerk

Charlie Mitchell, a lifelong La Salle County resident and election and operations professional, announced Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, his Democratic candidacy for La Salle County Clerk. (Photo by Diane Stelken Mitchell)

Charlie Mitchell, a lifelong La Salle County resident and an “experienced election and operations professional,” announced Friday his Democratic candidacy for La Salle County Clerk.

Mitchell, who resides in Ottawa, said he brings more than 25 years of experience working directly with county and union election teams throughout Illinois and across the country.

“La Salle County is home for me,” Mitchell said. “I grew up here. My family is here. I care deeply about the people who live and work in our communities. The Clerk’s Office plays a meaningful role in residents’ daily lives — from vital records and licensing to ensuring our elections are well-organized, fair, and transparent.

“I believe every resident should feel respected and confidently served when they walk through those doors.”

Mitchell’s professional background includes supporting and managing election operations in counties of all sizes. His work has focused on helping local offices build strong systems, train staff effectively, improve voter access, and ensure compliance with state and federal requirements — all while prioritizing efficiency and accuracy.

“I’ve seen firsthand the dedication of the staff in the La Salle County Clerk’s Office,” Mitchell added. “They care about this community, and they care about doing the job well. I would be honored to support their work and lead the office with professionalism, fiscal responsibility, and respect for every resident — regardless of political affiliation.”

Mitchell emphasized that his campaign will focus on listening to community members and ensuring that the clerk’s office is a place where residents feel welcomed, supported and served.