La Salle County Clerk receives Commitment to Service Award

The 2025 Commitment to Service Award was presented to Jennifer Ebner (center) by Zone President Tina Dolder (right) and Judge Donna Honzel (left) of the 17th Judicial Circuit. (Photo by JoAnn Hinerichsen)

Jennifer Ebner, La Salle County Clerk, has been recognized with the Commitment to Service Award for outstanding dedication and commitment to public service.

The award was presented during an Oct. 23 ceremony in Rockford, presided by Zone President Tina Dolder, Putnam County Clerk & Recorder and 17th Judicial Circuit Court Associate Judge Donna Honzel.

The Commitment to Service Award honors Clerks and Recorders who exemplify integrity, leadership, and dedication in serving their constituents. Recipients are recognized not only for the essential duties of record keeping and elections administration, but also for their commitment to safeguarding democracy and strengthening public trust.

“It is a privilege to recognize Jennifer for their unwavering service and leadership. Their work is a true reflection of the values this award represents,” Dolder said.

Ebner has served as La Salle’s County Clerk since 2022.