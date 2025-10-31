La Salle County property tax payment deadline is Nov. 12

There is a payment box for La Salle County property taxes in the east parking lot of the La Salle County Governmental Complex, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

Taxpayers in La Salle County must pay their property taxes by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12, to avoid having their unpaid taxes sold at the tax sale, according to a news release from the La Salle County Treasurer’s Office.

No payments will be accepted after the deadline, including those postmarked by Nov. 12. Unpaid taxes will be sold Thursday, Nov. 13.

Interest rates on first and second installment taxes will change as of Nov. 10. Taxpayers unsure of the amount owed should call 815-617-4196.

Payments must be made with certified funds such as cashier’s checks, money orders, credit cards, or cash.

Credit card payments can be made online at lasallecountytreasurer.com or by calling 815-393-2688 until 4 p.m. Nov. 12. In-person credit card payments are accepted at the treasurer’s office until 4 p.m. the same day.

The treasurer’s office drop box will close at 3 p.m. Nov. 12.

The office will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.