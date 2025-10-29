Spring Valley UCC sells limited peanut brittle starting Nov. 1

Spring Valley United Church of Christ will begin selling its peanut brittle on Saturday, Nov. 1. (Shaw Local News Network )

Spring Valley United Church of Christ will begin selling its peanut brittle on Saturday, Nov. 1.

The church will create only 500 pounds of peanut brittle.

The peanut brittle costs $8 per pound. Participants can pick up the peanut brittle from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Sundays beginning Sunday, Nov. 2. Walk-in pick-ups are also available.

To place an order, call 815-664-2509 or 815-663-1951. The walk-in pick-up times include:

9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 1

1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 7

9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 8

1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9

The church will also host its annual Cookie Walk from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 6. Participants are encouraged to use the church’s alley entrance. The sweets cost $8 per pound. The church will donate 50 cents to Hall Township Food Pantry and 50 cents to PADS for every pound of cookies and candy sold.

The church is located at 227 E. Erie St. in Spring Valley.