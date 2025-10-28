Keely’s Castle revives iconic Ottawa hot dog spot on Main Street

The little castle on Main Street in Ottawa has life once again, as Keely’s Castle recently opened at the site of the former Prince Castle ice cream shop. (Stephanie Jaquins)

The little castle on Main Street in Ottawa has life once again, as Keely’s Castle recently opened at the site of the former Prince Castle ice cream shop.

“The Prince Castle ice cream shop building and its history has always been intriguing to us,” Angie Keely, who owns the restaurant at 637 W. Main St., with her husband, Dave, said.

They opened briefly in summer 2018 and have reopened this summer.

Angie is the daughter of Esther Grandados, the former owner of Esther’s Sueno, a Mexican carry-out restaurant that was an Ottawa favorite for over 20 years at its location just a block east of Keely’s Castle.

Grandados recently retired and Angie wanted to continue a family business with her own family as she runs Keely’s Castle with her daughter, who has designed most menu items.

“We wanted to start a local family business that allows us to continue offering some family recipes along with some new choices,” Keely said. “We have always known that we wanted to secure our roots in the Ottawa community.”

Keely’s Castle menu items revolve around a variety of all beef hot dog and specialty dogs, including the popular Chicago style dog, chili dog, kraut dog, and unique mexi-dog which is topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

“Keely’s Castle was founded as a family business with a nod to the American hot dogs we grew up eating and taking comfort in with a nod to the Mexican cooking secrets passed down from (my) mother,” Keely said. “We would like to provide a safe place for all to grab a quick bite or spend a few moments outside on the tiled patio talking with friends and watching the Ottawa traffic flow by.”

The bulk of the menu taps Keely’s Hispanic heritage with a mix of Mexican street food, quick bites, such as soft tacos, quesadillas, burritos, tostadas, made with a mix of ground beef, chorizo, and beans, walking tacos, and nachos.

Most items have a choice of ground beef, chicken or beans with sides and highlights including rice, sopa de fideo (when available), and a “walkin’ and talkin’ snack” called Mexi-Corn (in a cup).

“Feedback has been incredible for all items, but definitely the specialty hot dogs and Mexican food that many people recognize has a hint of flavor from Esther’s Sueno,” Keely said.

She said customers will spot Grandados on the patio on occasion, enjoying a hot dog.

The Prince Castle ice cream franchise was founded by Earl Prince (1894-1960) in DeKalb in 1928. After just a couple of decades, more locations popped up throughout northern Illinois and Chicagoland. After he died in 1960, his son Earl took over the business and ran it for a couple of more decades until the 1980s.

“Ours in Ottawa is one of only a few still standing. Small in size, the history is vast and the longevity of this iconic business will continue,” she said, noting the building is about 400 square feet.

The Prince building in La Salle was demolished in 2023.

“It is a very interesting building with a cool history, and it is a work in progress and a labor of love right now to get it back to its glory days,” Keely said.

Keely’s Castle is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, offering walk-up and carry-out. Pull up and honk for curbside service or call ahead at 815-228-6344 for curbside pickup. Keely’s will be open year-round.

