AARP driver safety course to be held Nov. 3

The AARP is hosting a driver safety program at the Putnam County Community Center.

The program will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 3, and Tuesday, Nov. 4, at the center, 128 First St., Standard.

The AARP Driver Safety Program is a classroom and online driver refresher course designed for drivers age 50 and older. The program aims to help participants retain their driving competency.

The course will focus on how to navigate changes, review driving strategies, emphasize being smart on the road, look at changing technology, examine the effects of aging on driving and learn about the changes aging residents need to accept.

Upon completion of the course, participants receive a certificate to present to their auto insurance company that may grant a premium discount.

The course fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. The course is free to participants who are enrolled in UnitedHealthcare insurance. To register, call 815-339-2711.