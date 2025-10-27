Seneca High School honor roll, 1st quarter 2025-2026

Seneca High School announced its honor and high honor rolls for the first quarter of the 2025-2026 school year.

High honor roll

Seniors

Addysen Kay Applebee, Shan Ashiya Mendoza Balandang, Michael Cole Breisch, Lexie Marie Buis, Abigail Renee Churchill, Cody Patrick Clennon, Wyatt Jay Coop, Vincent Attillio Corrado, Nevaeh Grace Countryman, Chloey Marie Coyne, Devon C. Daemicke, Clinton Ray Darling, Madison Rose Degrush, Evan John Eplin, Jaxson Thomas Finch, Maliya Ann Gottschalk, Samantha Louise Greisen, Derick Tyler Griffin, Malachi Murph John Haines, Romey Martin Hernandez, Jayden Hesik, Cianna Evelyn Jenee Honn, Griffin Anthony Hougas, Blade Montgomery Housman, Ian Logan Janke, Hudson Maverick Jones, Kaydee Lynn Kennedy, Cadance Grace Marie Kessling, Tyler Harry Kline, Liam M. Knoebel, Kyler Robert Krull, Tessa June Krull, Jocelyn Cecilia Linder, Pandora Rae Littlejohn, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Mainard, Chase Matthew McDaniel, Jace Daniel Mitchell, Alexa Jayne Elina Moore, Ebyn James Moore, Lily Katherine Mueller, Zander Lee Newberry, Brianna Belle Newkirk, Catalina Pacheco, Lillian Elizabeth Pfeifer, Avery W. Phillips, Landyn A. Ramsey, Ayden Christopher Robinson, Alexandra Y. Sanchez, Brady Paul Sheedy, Cameron Michael Shriey, Brayden Timothy Simek, Kaylin Noel Smith, Camryn Lee Stecken, Ruthie Rian Steffes, Ava Jane Sulzberger, Brooklyn Marie Szafranski, Andrew Joel Theissen, Lauren Rae Thomas, Chloe Elizabeth Thompson, Gunner Vincent Varland, Stephan Alex Wills, Kyra Ann Wood

Juniors

Devon Johnathan Akre, Conrad Otto Alvizo, Joseph Alexander Arnold, Rayce Dylan Aukland, Aubree Giovanna Barr, Aiden John Basaraba, Kail L. Bell, Alyson Elizabeth Blakley, Emmelyn Avery Blakley, Cole Joseph Burchett, Audrey Ronette Claypool, Vivienne Hope Cronkrite, Claire Denise Darling, Elsa Jeane Douglas, Dane Thomas Ferrara, Alexander J. Gagnon, Pierce Anthony Gilbertson, Jesus Govea, Ethan Gregory Hasselbring, Landon Joseph Hebel, Daniel Scott Isham, Annabelle Rebekah Johnson, Braiden Lee Jones, Kendall Lane Jones, Elijah Francis Jordan, Kaylee Marie Klinker, Michael Kucinic, Haiden Sunny Lavarier, Courtney E. Leonard, Cody Jacob Malak, Addison Marie Mann, Josie Ann Miranda McAlpine, Hayden Joseph McDonald, Francis Jo Meyers, Emma Grace Mino, Juliet Angela Mueller, Zachary Steven Naines, Sarai Orozco, Aydan Luar Perez, Hayden Olivia Pfeifer, Titus A. Pinkston, Alana Brielle Potter, Graysen N. Provance, Brant Randall Roe, Noel Faith Runnels, Chloe Skandera, Tori Olivia Skelton, Grace Anne Smith, Emma Lynn Spittler, Max Charles Sproull, Haleigh Josefine Stach, Piper Ky Stenzel, Alexis Lynn Talley, Raiden Elias Terry, Spencer Steven Thorpe, Cooper Madden Thorson, Sofia E. Vought, Aubrie Darlene Walker, Aurora Sean Louise Weber, Cole Walker Webster, Makenzi Jayde Williams, James C. Zydron

Sophomores

Avery Elizabeth Aldridge, Emily Irene Aldridge, Breckin Ryam Anderson, Ethan James Applebee, Vivianna Chantel Barrera, Colton John Baudino, Jaeda Bazik, James Michael Bennis, Grace Scarlett Biros, Braden Cole Bland, Mark Douglas Brookman, Emily Cheryl Brown, Delaney Lynlee Cato, Ethan Henry Danek, Brycen Anthony Decowski, David Andrey Doloski, Jason Emanuel Engen, Brady William Fort, Elliott Thomas Geier, Nickolas Alexander Griffin, Hudson Russell Hartwig, Lylah Jean Hebel, Wyatt Douglas Holman, Brynlee Ann Hunt, Alise Marie Noel Jackson, Addison Jane Kilmer, Bailey Ann Kruger, Logan Miles Kubat, Miles Nicholas Leroy, Everett J. Liberg, Maci R. Malone, Hunter Milton, Josie Denae Mitchell, Kolten Kenneth Pfeifer, Trenton Ryon Powell, Rohan Christopher Render-Jones, Kylee Lynn Rowley, Alyssa Joyce Ryder, Tristan Joseph Scarpaci, Taylor Ann Schaefer, Parker Riley Sedlock, Brooklyn Rose Sheedy, Maci Rae Shelton, Olivia Shouse, Alex David Spear, Morgan Starwalt, Sophia Jane Swift, Kayla Ann Szafranski, Ellenore Grace Tallarico, Adrianna Michelle Tessler, Brody Nels Thompson, Ximena Karyme Valenciano, Hayley June Wakefield, Kaydynce Rose Wardlow, Leah Star Willis, Gryphon Martin Wills, Bailey Marie Witte, Tenley Grace Yandell, Tucker Yard

Freshmen

Elina Colette Akre, Alaina Rose Applebee, Eli Thomas Applebee, Jolene Arnstrom, Adalynn Grace Arozamena, Liam Nicholas Baima, Jaxon Eric Baudino, Eliza Anne Bauerly, Logan Joseph Beland, Jordyn E. Both, Camryn Michael Chapman, Cora Belle Chapman, Blake Eugene Claypool, Adleigh Claire Corrigan, Gavin Phillip Coulombe, Alaina Marie Daschner, Aiden James Davis, Aidan Thomas Debreto, Aurora Cerise Greenwood, Naomi Grace Harmon, Lincoln James Hebel, Casey Jane Humphrey, Lorenzo Isham, Nicholas John Jahp, Talia Nicole Jenkins, Liam Matthew Jones, Mason Gabriel Jordan, Tenley Louise Justice, Cade M. Krull, Jeffrey D. Leonard, Marlie Ki Lissy, Violet Kenna Mauer, Nathan Mark Mcdonald, Rosalina Isabella Moe, Nicholas Edward Naines, Lily Mae Paputsa, Emberlyn Callie Paquette, Macayla Petro, Margaret Evelyn Pfeifer, Addison Grace Phillips, Harlow Marie Star Putney, Lila Sky Schoenman, Reese Aj Schumaker, Braden Cole Skelton, Michael James Sterling Johnson, Benjamin Michael Theobald, Jacob Michael Warning, Peyton Louise Watkins, Ameliah Nikol Weber, Alex Carter Zydron

Honor roll

Seniors

Wyatt Joseph Biffany, Drew Clark, Lila Grace Coleman, Ayden Brandon Costa, Kylei Frances Empson, Brady Nathan Haines, Zebadiah Richard Maxwell, Domenick Allen McDonald, Sara A. Morrison, Isabelle Virginia O’Neal, Ethan Othon, Hannah Marie Paputsa, Destiny Lea Roberts, Sean Lee Alexander Sigler, Matthew Derek Stach, Brandon J. Torres Orozco, Aden Roger-Lee Towns, Landen Venecia

Juniors

Ethan D’Amico, Jessa Leigh Echeverria, Ella Claire Fosen, Brooklynn Marie Foxx, Francisco Hernandez, Noah A. Odum, Bella K. Poole, Jennifer Ramirez, Aaron Ruiz-Heredia, Isabella Sanches, Ayden Richard Schaibley, Nicolas Ramon Vazquez Oneal, Wyatt M. Vota, Thomas Wayne Watkins, Max Hunter Youngblood

Sophomores

Bianca Jaylyn Aguilar, Nathan Alexander Aye, Matthew Merril Bauerly, Austin Michael Cole, Kohl Joseph Feiner, Isac Aljandro Garcia, Sofia Valentina Hernandez, Branson Phillip Hughes, Parker William Jones, Kellen William Kastler, Macallee May Maglio, Jurni L. Mangers, Alivia Nicole Mann, Cooper T. O’Donovan, Emma Grace Peterson, Chase Joseph Rod, Kyri Adrina Smith, Ty Austin Smith, Lydia Parker Stevens, Morgan Renee Stockman, Christopher Matthew Thompson, Eloise Marie Thorpe, Melody Cathryn Williams, Callum Jacob Wright

Freshmen

Topanga Ann Abromaitis, Abigail M. Brockman, Hayden Joseph Colon, Madison Hope Galarza, Noah Alexander Grant, Josephine Evalynn Greisen, Aleck Micah Griffin, Grady Trevor Hall, Sebastian Ethan Hoyt, Cooper Greyson Jones, Kallen Ray Klinker, Max Pecchenino Mancuso, Nicholas Vincent Mcaninch, Kaden Michael Meents, John James Mezera, Race Allen Olson, Jacob T. Pierce, Keegan Kasimer Pokosa, Arianna Kae Ross, Dakota Ann Shelton, Kendall Rose Slattery