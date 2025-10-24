Teen falls 30 feet at Matthiessen State Park

A 16-year-old was taken to OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Peru after falling about 30 feet on Friday at Matthiessen State Park, Illinois Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire said.
Authorities responded around 12:45 p.m. after the teen from Elmhurst slipped off the marked trail while hiking with family and friends, Wire said.
Wire said the teen’s injuries were non-life-threatening.
Law enforcement is investigating whether the teen will be issued a citation or a warning for being off the trail.
No further information is available.
