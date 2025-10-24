Teen falls 30 feet at Matthiessen State Park

Utica and Oglesby firefighters and paramedics transport a 16-year old male who fell approximately 30 feet in the area of Cedar Point overlook on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 at Matthiessen State Park in Oglesby. Utica and Oglesby Fire and EMS responded to the park just before 1p.m. The 16-year old patient from Elmhurst, fell down part of an embankment. Rescuers transported him to the Matthiessen shelter using a six-wheeler and then transferred by ambulance to OSF St. Elizabeth Peru. The patient suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (Scott Anderson)

A 16-year-old was taken to OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Peru after falling about 30 feet on Friday at Matthiessen State Park, Illinois Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire said.

Authorities responded around 12:45 p.m. after the teen from Elmhurst slipped off the marked trail while hiking with family and friends, Wire said.

Wire said the teen’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Law enforcement is investigating whether the teen will be issued a citation or a warning for being off the trail.

No further information is available.