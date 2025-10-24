La Salle County Clerk Ebner announces 2026 reelection bid

(File photo) La Salle County Clerk Jennifer Ebner holds a sample printout of an electronic ballot during a demonstration of new voting machines Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, at the La Salle County Government Complex in Ottawa. Ebner announced her reelection bid on Monday. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle County Clerk Jennifer Ebner announced she will seek re-election in 2026, aiming to build on improvements made during her first term.

According to a press release, since taking office, Ebner has modernized the Clerk’s Office by upgrading election equipment and software, streamlining candidate filings, and enhancing staff training. She has also focused on election integrity, conservative fiscal management, and voter education initiatives, including mock elections for students.

“Serving as La Salle County Clerk has been an incredible honor,” Ebner said in the release. “From day one, my focus has been on ensuring secure, transparent elections, managing taxpayer dollars responsibly, and fostering trust in our office. I am committed to continuing this mission for the people of La Salle County.”

Ebner credited her conservative budgeting approach for enabling system upgrades without unnecessary spending. She plans to expand outreach programs and continue modernizing office operations ahead of the 2026 election.