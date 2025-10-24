IVCC to host blood drive Tuesday

Illinois Valley Community College’s Red Cross Club and Student Nurses Association will sponsor a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28, in the College Gymnasium. (Rob Winner)

Illinois Valley Community College’s Red Cross Club and Student Nurses Association will sponsor a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28, in the College Gymnasium.

Red Cross Club President Zoe Murphy said in an IVCC news release that a single pint of blood can save three lives.

“You study hard to make a difference, and by donating blood, you can also make a difference in someone’s life,” she said.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

The IVCC Red Cross Club and Marquette Academy will co-host a blood drive in Ottawa on Dec. 17 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 717 Chambers Street.