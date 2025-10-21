Mendota sets Nov. 3 hearing on Phalen Steel building

Got a question or concern about Mendota acquiring the old Phalen Steel building? There will be an opportunity to chime in right before the next city council meeting on Nov. 3, 2025. (Tom Collins)

Monday, the Mendota City Council announced a Nov. 3 hearing at city hall. Mayor David Boelk said he anticipated only a short hearing – indeed, he expects no opposition whatsoever – before the council proceeds to its regular meeting.

“And the taxing bodies won’t complain because they’ll be cut in on new tax revenue,” Boelk said. “It’s a positive for the city and all the taxing bodies around.”

As previously reported, the space-starved city purchased the building in August for $1.15 million, including contents, part of the property, located at 200 N. U.S. 52 sits outside the city limits and needs to be added to the corporate boundaries.

Still to be determined is what the city will do with it. Boelk had said it would be “late spring at the minimum” before any department or city employee is moved inside.

Separately, Mendota may be headed to a record in gaming revenue by year’s end.

City Clerk Emily McConville reported an increase in video gaming receipts of 10% more than the last fiscal year. By her estimation, the city will just top its yearly record.

Shaw Media reached the same projection based on a calendar year tally. Through Sept. 30, Mendota has more than $191,000 in video gaming receipts – padded by a record stretch in summer – and is on pace to top last year’s record total of $244,000.

Finally, the city announced its Halloween hours. Trick-or-treating will be 3-5 p.m. downtown Friday, Oct. 31, with residential trick-or-treating from 5-7 p.m.